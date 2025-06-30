Cathay Pacific Haitong: More Hong Kong brokerages may develop virtual asset businesses

PANews June 30 news, according to Sina Finance, Cathay Pacific Haitong released a research report saying that in the future, more Hong Kong securities firms will deploy virtual asset businesses. In addition, the market has gradually entered the performance window period recently, and the brokerage sector's profits are expected to exceed expectations. In the context of a stable stock market, we continue to recommend opportunities for undervalued and under-allocated weighted stocks, and non-bank weighted stocks have shifted from "marginal thinking of fundamentals" to "total thinking of total risk-return ratio." Especially under the recent policy of encouraging red chips and H shares to return to A, non-bank weighted stocks in Hong Kong stocks have benefited more.

