"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

PANews
2025/06/30 09:32
Bitcoin
BTC$113,853.95-1.08%
Ethereum
ETH$3,517.46-2.94%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC (a total of $50.55 million) an hour ago, with a loss of $1.011 million. The current position is:

  • BTC 40x short position: 1,120 BTC, worth $121 million, opening price $106,808
  • ETH 25x short position: 32,000 ETH, worth $80.34 million, opening price $2,454.91
