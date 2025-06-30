Strategy transferred 7,383 BTC to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago, worth about $796 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, MicroStrategy (Strategy) transferred 7,383 BTC (worth US$796 million) to three new wallets 11 hours ago, possibly to improve custody.

Historically, Strategy has only sold 704 BTC ($11.81 million) at $16,776 on December 22, 2022, and quickly repurchased 810 BTC ($13.64 million) at $16,845 on December 24, 2022. Apart from this, Strategy has always strictly implemented a buy-and-hold strategy.