Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $283 million last week, continuing its net inflow for seven consecutive weeks

2025/06/30 11:43
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$283 million last week (June 23 to June 27, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of $233 million. Currently, ETHA has a total historical net inflow of $5.52 billion. The second largest was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of $67.47 million. Currently, FETH has a total historical net inflow of $1.65 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single week last week was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a net outflow of US$18.43 million in a single week. The current total net outflow of ETHE in history has reached US$4.3 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.88 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.18 billion.

