Sparkassen, the German bank that said ‘Nein’ to Bitcoin is now building a gateway

Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:53
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1373+0.34%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05257-6.65%
U
U$0.01104-0.09%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000071-2.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+3.10%

Three years after shutting down the idea, Germany’s largest banking group is making a U-turn. Sparkassen plans to let retail clients trade Bitcoin and other digital assets by 2026, signaling a seismic shift in traditional finance’s stance on crypto.

On June 30, Bloomberg reported that Sparkassen, the German sprawling network of savings banks with roughly 50 million clients, will roll out cryptocurrency trading for retail customers by summer 2026, marking a stark reversal from its 2023 decision to block such services.

The move, confirmed by the German Savings Banks and Giro Association, will allow customers to buy and sell digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) through DekaBank, Sparkassen’s securities arm, via their existing banking apps.

The pivot marks more than a product rollout. In a country where conservative banking has long defined consumer finance, Sparkassen’s move signals a broader institutional acceptance of digital assets as part of the future financial landscape.

From resistance to reluctant adoption: why Sparkassen flipped on crypto

In 2023, Sparkassen’s internal committee dismissed crypto as too volatile, too risky, and too far outside traditional banking’s comfort zone. Today, that same institution is preparing to onboard millions of Germans into Bitcoin and other digital assets.

What changed? A mix of regulatory clarity, competitive pressure, and undeniable client demand seem to have created forces too strong for even Europe’s most conservative banks to ignore.

The timing closely tracks the turning point that came with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which provided a long-awaited rulebook for banks entering the space. No longer forced to navigate a gray area, Sparkassen could finally build a compliant framework backed by DekaBank’s securities infrastructure.

But regulation alone doesn’t explain the urgency. Matthias Dießl, chairman of the Bavarian Savings Banks Association, hinted at the real driver in an April interview with Bloomberg: “Our clients are asking for this.” With rival German cooperative banks like Volksbanken already racing toward crypto services, Sparkassen risked losing relevance if it stood still.

Sparkassen isn’t acting in isolation. Beyond Germany, banks and traditional financial institutions across Europe are making calculated bets on digital assets, each with a slightly different approach.

Standard Chartered, one of the world’s largest banks, secured a MiCA license in Luxembourg earlier this year, offering institutional-grade custody for Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Notably, it stopped short of enabling trading, a contrast to Sparkassen’s retail-first plunge.

BNP Paribas and Société Générale have also quietly expanded crypto custody and asset tokenization experiments, though neither has yet taken the full retail leap.

Sparkassen’s reversal isn’t just a business decision; it’s a cultural shift. With MiCA in play, the EU is effectively forcing traditional finance to choose: adapt or cede ground to agile competitors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-11.20%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017597+2.78%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093-2.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20008-3.26%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009353-17.33%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3599-1.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.00084+75.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3262-3.66%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13734+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year