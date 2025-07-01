DOJ Dismantles North Korea-Linked Crypto Theft Scheme, Defendants Stole Nearly $1M

CryptoNews
2025/07/01 16:34
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017157-8.13%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5708-5.21%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.75%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2136-2.77%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007297-0.46%

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged four North Koreans for impersonating as remote IT workers and exploiting companies to steal crypto. The federal prosecutors noted that the operation could be a part of the DPRK strategy to fund its weapons program.

In a “cyber-enabled revenue generation network”, perpetrators landed in remote IT jobs using fake and stolen identities. The group exploited their company’s trust to steal and launder over $900,000 in crypto, the DOJ announcement read.

The federal prosecutors from the Northern District of Georgia have charged the defendants with a five-count wire fraud and money laundering indictment linked to the scheme.

“This indictment highlights the unique threat North Korea poses to companies that hire remote IT workers and underscores our resolve to prosecute any actor, in the United States or abroad, who steals from Georgia businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg on Monday.

Fraudsters Target Georgia-Based Blockchain Firm, Serbian Crypto Company

The case is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is part of the DOJ’s ‘DPRK RevGen’ plan that targets high-impact North Korea-linked illicit revenue generation rings.

According to the investigation, the defendants initially operated as a team in the UAE in 2019. Between December 2020 and May 2021, these perpetrators joined a Georgia-based blockchain firm and a Siberian crypto company as developers.

“Both defendants concealed their North Korean identities from their employers by providing false identification documents containing a mix of stolen and fraudulent identity information,” the DOJ revealed.

In February 2022, two of the impersonated employers were assigned projects that provided them access to crypto. The defendants used that access to steal digital assets in two separate operations worth $175,000 and $740,000 at the time. They reportedly modified the source code of two employers’ smart contracts.

DPRK Crypto Attacks Magnify

North Korea has been developing novel and more sophisticated attacks on crypto firms in the recent past. In April, spies from the DPRK infiltrated the US corporate system to feed in a malware campaign targeting crypto developers.

They used fake US firms and domains to post job interviews to trick developers into downloading malware.

Another sophisticated method to steal crypto is via Zoom meetings, and hiding malware in GitHub. According to Nick Bax of the Security Alliance, a threat group is working to steal data and funds through fake business calls on Zoom.

The DPRK-linked players send messages in the chat saying they can’t hear audio, suggesting listeners click on a fake link.

Last week, reports revealed that North Korea is targeting Indian crypto job applicants with malware to steal their data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-14.16%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017285+1.69%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08086-2.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1999-3.57%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0000938-16.83%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3588-1.80%
SphereX
HERE$0.000668+59.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3258-3.97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13737+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year