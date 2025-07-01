Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The Pantera Digital Asset Reserve Fund is able to participate in the investment when the digital asset reserve project is launched. This means that the fund invests at a price close to or equal to the value of the underlying token (1.0 times the net asset value), or before the digital asset reserve is traded at a potential premium in the open market. The fund is currently open to investors and applications will close on July 7.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.