White House reviewing SpaceX contract

PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to collect detailed information on SpaceX's multi-billion dollar contract. People familiar with the matter said that the US government has launched a relevant review and asked relevant agencies to carefully examine the contracts obtained by Musk and his company to prepare for possible retaliatory measures. The Pentagon is also evaluating whether SpaceX's participation in the US next-generation missile defense system project should be weakened. In an email to Reuters, a White House spokesman did not respond to Musk's business issues, only saying: "The Trump administration is committed to implementing a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts." According to a statement from a NASA spokesman, the agency "will continue to collaborate with industry partners to ensure that the president's goals in the space field are achieved." People familiar with the matter pointed out that the purpose of this contract review is to enable the government to respond quickly when Trump decides to take action against Musk. One of the people familiar with the matter said, "This review is preparing ammunition for political struggles."

