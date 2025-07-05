Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 14 years, moves 80,000 BTC

Crypto.news
2025/07/05 00:04
Bitcoin
BTC$113,622.86-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+2.54%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226+1.55%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004626-6.62%

Bitcoin wallets that had been dormant for over 14 years suddenly reactivated, moving more than 80,000 BTC.

According to Lookonchain, two Bitcoin (BTC) wallets dating back to 2011 sprang to life and transferred 20,000 BTC each, as a Satoshi-era holder emerged from long-term hibernation to move billions of dollars’ worth of the benchmark cryptocurrency.

Movement of coins dating back to the days of Satoshi Nakamoto has happened over the years.

Bitcoin whale wakes up after 14 years

The two reactivated wallets were part of a broader group of eight wallets that, according to on-chain data, are controlled by an early adopter who acquired their BTC in 2011, well before Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. Lookonchain reported that two of these addresses received Bitcoin in April 2011, when prices hovered around $0.78. The remaining six started holding from May 2011, when BTC traded at approximately $3.37.

These holdings remained untouched for over 14 years. The original value of coins in the first two addresses totaled roughly $15,600 and is now valued at over $2.18 billion. The other six wallets have seen their combined holdings grow from $202,000 to more than $6.5 billion.

80,000 Bitcoin moved

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the wallets that held at least 80,009 BTC in nearly a decade and half of dormancy, began transferring the coins out. Two of these transactions were of 40,000 BTC worth about $4.35 billion, on-chain data showed.

The transfers began late Thursday night and Lookonchain provided an update showing all eight wallets had reactivated and transferred out 80,009 BTC. At Bitcoin’s staggering prices, these coins are worth about $8.69 billion.

According to CryptoQuant, the movement of these Satoshi-era Bitcoin marks the largest single-day movement for coins over a decade old.

Rather than sent to exchanges, the transfers were to other unknown addresses, suggesting potential reallocation. However, the holders could also be eyeing other outcomes, including a possible sale as BTC looks to break to new highs.

Bitcoin price fell from highs of $110k to lows of $107,600 in 24 hours on July 4, with a 1.3% dip also hitting the rest of the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.01625-2.51%
ERA
ERA$0.9458-8.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6011-0.52%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01805-3.37%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08076-2.79%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006091-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1825+9.15%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01104+1.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-78.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223458-3.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005186-4.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30

Trending News

More

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000