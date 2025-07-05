The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03776-3.03%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3566-2.70%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Crypto has never been more in the cultural zeitgeist than it is in 2025. Ever since Donald Trump took the Whitehouse, Wall Street has been just as concerned with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as it has been with Tesla, Nvidia, or the S&P 500.

The free world has never been able to separate fringe technology from the mainstream—it eventually becomes the same, and we are now seeing this happen with crypto, and spearheading the transition is the humble stablecoin, a part of crypto that was once a shadowy effigy; is now out in the open for all to see.

Stablecoins, thanks to being pegged against fiat currencies, can take on all the roles of traditional currency. From commercial bank integration to remittance payments, stablecoins have never been ‘cool’ in the memecoin or BTC sense; instead, it’s the one part of crypto that actively puts its head above the decentralised water and runs in tandem with pre-existing financial systems. In 2024, global stablecoin transactions passed $27.6tn and the stablecoin market capitalisation in 2025 sits at $238bn currently—and its adoption during this time has largely gone unnoticed.

The demand for stablecoins has gone supersonic, thanks firstly to the world’s largest private banks. In 2019, JP Morgan developed the internally used JPM Coin to facilitate cross-institutional transactions. With the rapid growth of interbank transactions, which make up $1bn in stablecoin transactions daily, governments have had no choice but to regulate.

Europe

The European Union was the first governing body to blink first across the Atlantic. The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) came into full force at the end of 2024 and offers a streamlined approach to regulation, prioritising consumer protection and anti-money laundering. The pro-consumer stablecoin landscape in the EU has allowed crypto to infiltrate everyday citizens’ lives like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Trust and the implementation of robust, clear user guidance have been critical in the implementation of MiCA by the European Banking Authority. As a result, the stability created in the market led to an increase in EURC stablecoin transactions, from $7m to $21m between December and January 2025. There is a clear need, facilitated through banking institutions, for everyday consumers for stablecoins, especially in Europe, as cross-border transactions and remittance continue to become disproportionately more important in a world getting more comfortable with mass migration and open borders.

The United States

In the U.S., stablecoins have had a more nuanced path to infiltrating everyday use cases. JP Morgan may have been one of the first movers when it came to cross-institutional payments, but the U.S. opened the floodgates early, and under Gary Gensler, crypto was a hostage to archaic hang-ups and tin foil hat-inspired rhetoric, with Gensler claiming crypto was “unlikely [to] be a currency”, thanks to the fact that “the leading lights of this field are either in jail or awaiting extradition”. Crypto was never going to show its best side pre-regulation, and since Donald Trump took the White House in 2025, crypto regulation in the US is evolving at a rate not seen before; cue the GENIUS act.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, for the first time, gives both issuers and users of stablecoins clarity on their lawfulness within society and how they can be used. With this, the CFTC has also been announced as the primary regulator of digital commodities and payment stablecoins, further legitimising its position as part of the traditional finance furniture in the U.S. While the industry is still in its infancy compared to the EU, the impact that robust regulation will have for the rest of the world will be disproportionately more important. If the world salutes the Euro, then it bows to the dollar, and stablecoins will add yet another arrow to the dollar’s ever-growing quiver.

Now that the stage is set and the world’s largest players have clarity, stablecoin adoption at both the institutional and consumer level is set to go supernova. Leading UK bank Standard Chartered has estimated the GENIUS act will “cause total stablecoin supply to rise from $230bn to $2tn by end-2028”.

One of the largest infiltrations into traditional finance to date is the transfer of U.S. treasuries to stablecoin issuers, with $1.2tn in U.S. debt set to be bought by Tether, Circle, and other dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies by 2030. Once reserved for institutional stalwarts like Berkshire Hathaway, crypto is pulling up a seat at the TradFi table and is set to have a larger piece of the treasury pie than China, Japan & the UK in just five years.

With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, and institutional driving stablecoin transactions, it will not be long before a lot of the FIAT capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins. The Vice President of blockchain and digital assets at Mastercard, Raj Dhamodharan, recently highlighted that “most people won’t even know they’re using stablecoins” as the digital infrastructure required for crypto adoption is already in place.

The physical money that backs up the number on our banking app will soon be pegged to a digital dollar or euro without most of the world ever knowing. It may sound strange, but if anything, banking is simply catching up with consumer demands—and although this revolution will be silent, its impact over the coming years will speak volumes.

Mateusz Kara
Mateusz Kara

Mateusz Kara is the co-founder and CEO of Ari10, a leading European fiat-crypto payments gateway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.01625-2.51%
ERA
ERA$0.9458-8.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6011-0.52%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01805-3.37%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08076-2.79%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006091-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1825+9.15%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01104+1.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-78.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223458-3.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005186-4.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30

Trending News

More

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000