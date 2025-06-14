Data: The group holding 1,000 to 100,000 ETH has increased its holdings by 1.49 million ETH in the past month

PANews reported on June 14 that according to data released by Santiment, there are currently 6,392 wallets holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH. In the past month alone, as retail investors took profits, these major "whale" and "shark" wallets have rapidly increased their holdings of more ETH. In the past 30 days, the group has increased its net holdings by 1.49 million ETH, with a 3.72% increase in holdings. Currently, the group holds 26.98% of the ETH supply.

