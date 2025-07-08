Warsh, a popular candidate for the Federal Reserve chairman, said that interest rates should be cut to a lower level

2025/07/08 07:08
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the hot candidate for the next Fed chairman, former Fed governor Walsh, said that the Fed's practice of keeping the monetary policy interest rate unchanged has frustrated the US president, and I deeply sympathize with this. The interest rate should be lowered to a lower level. Trump's tariffs will not cause inflation.

DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
PANews2025/08/02 09:40
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

