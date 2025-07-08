Vitalik advocates the adoption of a “copyleft” software publishing licensing model

2025/07/08 07:18

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated a new position on software release in a new blog on Monday, advocating the adoption of a slightly more restrictive "copyleft" license, which is different from his previous support for loose licenses that allow developers to use and redistribute code without restrictions. Vitalik explained that "copyleft" licenses such as CC-BY-SA and GPL stipulate that if derivative works are created and distributed, the new works must be released under the same license. Although he is generally opposed to copyright, he wants to "fight copyright with copyright" and use licenses to ensure that derivative works are open to the public.

He said the new stance was influenced by the mainstream adoption of open source code by companies such as Google and Huawei, as well as the intensified competition in the encryption field. Today, the encryption field is highly competitive and profit-driven, and people can no longer be expected to open source purely out of goodwill. Open source cannot be based on "pleas" alone, but also requires "tough measures", that is, only those who open source code can obtain certain code access rights.

