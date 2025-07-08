German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset, and plans to become the first listed company in Germany to follow the MicroStrategy business model. The company plans to propose a name change and revise its articles of association at the shareholders' meeting in the second half of 2025, and is currently negotiating with investors to raise funds for Bitcoin allocation through additional stock issuance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.