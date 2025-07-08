Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 15:30

Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group.

Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume reached 1.87 trillion yen or around $11.6 billion in June 2025 alone. Compared to the previous month, the company’s stock trading volume jumped 87% from 997.6 billion yen.

Metaplanet’s stock trading volume even managed to surpass two of Japan’s corporate giants, Toyota Motor and Sony Group. In June 2025, Toyota’s trading volume amounted to 1.6 trillion yen, while Sony Group’s reached 1.3 trillion yen. However, the top ranked company by trading volume is still Advantest with a monthly stock trading volume of 4.8 trillion yen.

According to Reuters Japan, the company’s stock price has been on the rise since mid-June due to its efforts to expand on its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy. On June 16, the stock price for Metaplanet closed on a peak of $1.895, jumping 25% from its earlier price of $1.509 only a day prior.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few days, with Metaplanet's most recent BTC purchase being on July 7 | Source: crypto.news

On the same day, the company hit a 10k BTC milestone shortly after announcing its goal to accumulate as much as 210,000 BTC by 2027. On June 16, the firm bought 1,112 BTC, which raised the company’s total BTC holdings to a staggering 10,000 BTC.

Throughout the month of June, Metaplanet has made a total of five Bitcoin purchases, with the latest one being on June 29 at 1,005 after it issued an additional $207 million in ordinary bonds. After its latest purchase on July 7, Metaplanet’s BTC holdings reached a total of 15,555 BTC. The Japanese firm’s holdings are currently worth $1.68 billion in Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s 210k BTC strategy

On June 6, the Japanese investment firm announced plans to acquire more BTC in accordance with its Bitcoin treasury strategy that was largely inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. By 2027, the Tokyo-based company aims to purchase enough BTC to boost its total holdings to 210,000 BTC.

The 210,000 BTC milestone represents 1% of the total existing Bitcoin supply worldwide. In order to reach this goal, the firm has decided to raise its annual BTC accumulation target for 2026 from just 21,000 BTC to 100,000 BTC.

By the end of 2025, it plans to boost its holdings by over two-fold from just 8,888 BTC in early June to 30,000 BTC.

Metaplanet has been accumulating BTC since May 2024 as a way to combat inflation and the effects of the weakening Japanese currency. Since November 2024, the company has consistently held the top spot on the standard market in terms of trading volume, followed by Namura Shipbuilding with 516 billion yen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,498.18-3.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002629-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.