Mexican hotel chain Murano adopts Bitcoin treasury and considers accepting BTC payments

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:51
Bitcoin
BTC$113,754.83-1.05%

Nasdaq-listed hotel franchise Murano decides to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet, joining a global trend of companies inching towards BTC. The company is also considering accepting payments in BTC.

According to a recent press release, the Mexican real estate and hotel chain has already made a starting purchase of 21 BTC prior to the announcement being made. At press time, the company’s BTC (BTC) holdings is worth $2.27 million.

In order to carry out this new strategy, the firm plans to execute a standby equity purchase agreement of up to $500 million with Yorkville. Most of the funds raised from the sale of shares will be used primarily to stock up on BTC for its treasury.

The company also claimed to be reviewing and exploring operational initiatives, including accepting BTC payments and the deployment of BTC reward programs in the future, especially with regards to its hotel operations.

In addition, the Nasdaq-listed firm also plans to pursue sale and leaseback transactions to “unlock” the funds necessary for a long-term goal of Bitcoin accumulation. It claimed that it will not abandon its real estate and hotel management strategy, instead it will run both alongside its BTC strategy.

Murano’s business model is similar to that of Metaplanet, Asia’s largest corporate BTC holder. Metaplanet started off as a Tokyo-based hotel management firm but is now mostly known for its Bitcoin-focused operations.

In fact, Metaplanet still owns and runs a hotel in Tokyo that it plans to reopen under the name “The Bitcoin Hotel.” According to the company’s “manifesto“, the hotel will be open to the public by the first quarter of 2026.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few hours, July 8, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Among its capital-raising strategies, Murano plans to prioritize the development of real estate properties to drive better capital efficiency, unlock balance sheet liquidity, as well as generate improved yield for company shareholders.

One of the real estate development projects mentioned include residential condominiums planned for the next phase of then firm’s ongoing Grand Island Cancun project.

Chairman and CEO of Murano, Elias Sacal, said that the new Bitcoin treasury strategy will complement the firm’s core business model built upon the real estate and hospitality sectors. He hopes that the adoption of BTC investments would serve to enhance the value of the company’s holdings.

“We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk,” said Sacal.

Earlier this month, Murano joined an alliance of companies led by BTC Inc & Michael Saylor’s Strategy dubbed “Bitcoin for Corporations.” The aim of the alliance is to drive corporate adoption of Bitcoin among its members, led by the largest corporate BTC holder in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,498.18-3.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002629-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.