CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin price is undervalued and is expected to rise further

PANews reported on July 8 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. pointed out that Bitcoin's current Mayer Multiple indicator is 1.1 times, indicating that its price is still in a reasonable range compared to the 200-day moving average and is far from overheating. This means that Bitcoin's current price is at a certain discount to its historical bull market high, indicating that it is undervalued and may provide momentum for the next round of increases.
It is reported that Mayer Multiple is a classic market analysis tool used to measure whether the price of Bitcoin is overvalued or undervalued.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.