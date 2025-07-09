Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:47
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017799-15.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13718+1.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04952-1.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15087+8.47%

Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) through a financing round dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments.

The company announced that its short-term objective is to acquire 3,000 BTC, although this target may be adjusted based on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance (3825.T).

In a July 9 statement translated from Japanese, Remixpoint explained, “We have become even more convinced of Bitcoin’s future, and this decision is the result of extensive discussions to enhance corporate value from a risk-return perspective, while also keeping future options open.

Japanese Remixpoint Building on Existing Bitcoin Strategy

Remixpoint has been accumulating Bitcoin since September 2024, establishing itself as a significant corporate holder in the cryptocurrency space.

According to Bitcoin treasuries data, Remixpoint ranks as the 30th publicly listed company by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, surpassing firms like Nano Labs and The Smarter Web Company at the time of writing.

The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was demonstrated earlier this year when it approved a ¥1 billion ($7 million) Bitcoin purchase following a board resolution in May.

Beyond Bitcoin, Remixpoint has expanded its digital asset holdings to include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

In September 2024, the firm invested approximately $351,700 to acquire 130.1 ETH, 2,260.5 SOL, and 12,269.9 AVAX tokens.

The Japanese firm’s crypto commitment extends to executive compensation, with the company becoming the first Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed entity to pay its CEO and President entirely in Bitcoin.

According to the report, CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi characterized this decision as a “clear signal” of his commitment to corporate value and shareholder-focused governance.

Moreover, Remixpoint’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation with Bitcoin’s performance, benefiting from the cryptocurrency’s success.

When Bitcoin reached its lows of $77,000 in April, 3825.T shares traded at ¥328 ($2.26). As Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 in May, the stock price more than doubled to ¥701 ($4.88).

Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 BitcoinsSource: Bitcoin Treasuries

At press time, Remixpoint shares trade at 592 yen, reflecting a 3.86% increase in the last 24 hours and over 64% year-to-date gains, according to Google Finance.

Growing Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

Remixpoint’s strategy aligns with an emerging trend among publicly listed companies that incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets.

While U.S.-based companies like MicroStrategy have popularized this approach, Remixpoint joins a growing list of Japanese firms adopting similar models.

Metaplanet, another Bitcoin-focused Japanese company, has consistently expanded its holdings of BTC.

On Monday, Metaplanet purchased an additional 2,205 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion).

In April, NASDAQ-listed Japanese beauty and cosmetic surgery clinic operator SBC Medical Group Holdings completed a Bitcoin purchase worth over $418,000.

Moreover, Japan’s evolving regulatory landscape is supporting the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The country is preparing to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and is moving toward approving Bitcoin ETFs.

These developments are expected to encourage more Japanese companies and citizens to embrace Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments.

Government officials are also considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Satoshi Hamada, a member of parliament from the Party to Protect the People from NHK, has called for the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve, similar to recent proposals from lawmakers in Argentina, Russia, and other countries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.36%
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.29-3.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00264-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the “BNB Deposit” page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user’s account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: “This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation.” Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform’s mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for “Findmining” on Google Play).
Core DAO
CORE$0.4677-3.10%
RWAX
APP$0.003884+0.93%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22144-4.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.081-1.63%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.