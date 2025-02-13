Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.13)

PANews
2025/02/13 10:53
Memecoin
MEME$0.001902+1.60%
Binance Coin
BNB$768.86-1.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1219+0.66%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008896+0.29%

PANews and @gmgnai jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/13 Update:
BNB is leading the rise, and the BNB Chain meme season may be coming
CZ said he was considering whether to release the name of his pet dog
Ai Agent $ARC still rebounds strongly

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

(Why isn’t BSC in the picture? The engineers are rushing to make it!)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.13)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Lookonchain 监测，Arthur Hayes 在过去 6 小时内售出了 2,373 枚 ETH（价值 832 万美元）、776 万枚 ENA（价值 462 万美元）和 388.6 亿枚 PEPE（价值 41.47 万美元）。
Ethereum
ETH$3,532.37-4.26%
Ethena
ENA$0.5842-1.43%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000106-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:51
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方公告，Coinbase 将于 8 月 15 日（美国东部时间下午 2 点左右）暂停 Function X (FX) 的交易，因为该项目团队仍在 Coinbase 上暂停该资产的底层智能合约。
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004222-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:04
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

PANews 8月2日消息，据欧易OKX行情显示，日内涨幅排名靠前的几个代币为：TON现报3.689美元，日内涨幅4.18%；NOT现报0.00213美元，日内涨幅4.04%；MKR现报1906.6美元，日内涨幅1.30%；LTC现报107.58美元，日内涨幅1.16%；COMP现报44.47美元，日内涨幅0.59%。 此外，日内跌幅排名靠前的几个代币为：CFX现报0.190美元，日内跌幅8.23%；RPL现报6.538美元，日内跌幅8.19%；BONK现报0.0000256美元，日内跌幅5.34%；OM现报0.236美元，日内跌幅4.82%；LDO现报0.902美元，日内跌幅4.79%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00

Trending News

More

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi