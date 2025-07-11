Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH broke through the $3,000 mark, the floating profit of ETH purchased by Trend Research, a secondary investment institution under JackYi, has reached $130 million. Trend Research has purchased a total of 182,000 ETH, with an average price of about $2,250. Calculated at the current price of $3,000, the floating profit of its holdings has reached $130 million.

