China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report

Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.68%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007412+0.41%
Comedian
BAN$0.06216-1.14%

China lawmakers held a meeting with local government officials to reevaluate its stance on digital assets, more specifically stablecoins and cryptocurrency. The government is being urged to consider yuan-based stablecoins amid the ban on crypto.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Chinese regulators held a meeting with local officials to discuss how they would strategically approach stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. Insiders say that the meeting was held on July 10, organized by the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

In a recent post shared on the agency’s WeChat account, Director of Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, He Qing, said that the government needs to have “greater sensitivity to emerging technologies and enhanced research into digital currencies.”

As of now, China has not officially issued a yuan-pegged stablecoin itself. However, there are private companies that have created yuan-pegged stablecoins, and China is actively working on its own central bank digital currency called the digital yuan.

The move to formalize stablecoins may be a difficult one, considering China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining back in 2021.

The meeting comes at a time when companies and experts are pushing Chinese regulators to issue yuan-pegged stablecoins, following in the footsteps of other Asian regions such as Hong Kong and South Korea.

South Korea’s new president is currently working towards advancing Korean won-pegged stablecoins. Hong Kong has taken it one step further by passing the Stablecoin Ordinance, which will come into effect on August 1.

Meanwhile in the U.S., the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act or GENIUS Act recently received a majority approval vote from the Senate. It is now headed for a House of Representative vote at the end of July.

Much like how Ant Group and JD.com are planning to issue Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins once they are granted licenses from the Hong Kong Special Administration, U.S. companies such as Amazon and Walmart are also seeking to launch their own dollar-backed stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,685.8-1.17%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.48-0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.713-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,494.26-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.