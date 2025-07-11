Greenland Holdings: Its Hong Kong subsidiary is involved in virtual asset-related matters, and the subsidiary's revenue in 2024 will account for less than 1%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Greenland Holdings issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. Recently, some media reported that the company's Hong Kong subsidiary was involved in virtual asset-related matters. After the company's self-inspection, the subsidiary's operating income in 2024 accounted for less than 1% of the company's total operating income, and it would not have a significant impact on the company's production and operation.

