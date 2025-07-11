A whale/institution that made over $30 million in profit through two ETH waves sold 10,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, [a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves] continued to sell 10,000 ETH through Wintermute half an hour ago. It bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $2,540 in the third round from 6/11 to 6/22, and then sold ETH in batches from 7/9 to stop profit. At present, 73,592 ETH have been sold in exchange for 200 million USDC, with an average selling price of $2,720, and the part sold has realized a profit of $13.24 million. The number of ETH still held is 60,000 (US$180 million).

