The GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT about 7 hours ago

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the assets returned by the GMX hacker to the GMX project yesterday included: 10.495 million FRAX and 10,000 ETH (30 million US dollars). 7 hours ago, the GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT at a selling price of 2,959 US dollars. The exchange for stablecoins is expected to be a preparation for returning assets to users.

