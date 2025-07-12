Sources: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise $100 million at a valuation of nearly $1 billion

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Fortune, cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise about $100 million with a valuation of nearly $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. Interactive Brokers, a listed online brokerage, will lead this round of financing. This financing is another round of financing after Zerohash's Series D financing in 2022, when the company raised $105 million from investors such as Bain Capital, Nyca and Point72 Ventures. According to PitchBook data, the Series D financing valued the company at $340 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.