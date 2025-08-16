$450M in Seized Crypto Assets on Track for Return to Defrauded Investors

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 11:30
U
U$0.01989-4.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.05039+2.48%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008215-7.99%

The Justice Department is unleashing over $450 million in seized crypto, real estate, and luxury assets to repay thousands of defrauded victims in a $577 million scheme.

DOJ Plans Restitution for Thousands After $577M Cryptocurrency Fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Aug. 12 that two Estonian nationals have been sentenced for operating a worldwide cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, with a significant portion of the case now turning toward returning seized assets to victims. The DOJ stated:

Prosecutors said the men, Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, used their company Hashflare to promise customers a share of cryptocurrency mining profits, while in reality much of the mining did not occur. The scheme raised more than $577 million from 2015 to 2019 through fabricated dashboards and false performance claims.

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik in Seattle, comes after both men had already served the 16-month term in pretrial custody. “The men have already served 16 months in custody; in addition to the custodial term, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered each to pay a $25,000 fine and complete 360 hours of community service while on supervised release. The men are expected to return to Estonia to serve their terms of supervised release,” the Justice Department explained.

Prosecutors alleged that much of the investors’ funds were spent on bitcoin purchases, real estate, luxury vehicles, and other high-value personal expenses. Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller described the conduct as “a classic Ponzi scheme” that caused significant financial and emotional harm to victims.

Authorities emphasized that a key outcome of the case is the large-scale forfeiture meant to help those harmed by the fraud. “The sentences also incorporated the forfeiture of cryptocurrency, funds, vehicles, real property, and cryptocurrency mining equipment—seized by the United States and its foreign law enforcement partners—which are collectively valued at over $450 million,” the DOJ noted, adding:

Details of the remission process will be announced at a later date, and federal officials say the majority of the seized wealth will be directed toward repayment. The DOJ worked alongside the Estonian Police and Border Guard and the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office to secure these assets and ensure they can be distributed back to victims in multiple countries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M