Blockware Intelligence: It is expected that at least 36 new listed companies will include Bitcoin in their balance sheets in the next six months

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, Blockware Intelligence predicts that in the next six months, at least 36 new listed companies are expected to include Bitcoin in their balance sheets, a 25% increase from the current 141 listed companies holding Bitcoin. Analysts pointed out that the companies currently increasing their holdings of Bitcoin are mainly emerging companies or companies facing operational challenges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.