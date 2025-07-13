The “Insider Whale”’s FARTCOIN short position has increased to $18.58 million

PANews reported on July 13 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Ai Yi (@ai_9684xtpa), the "insider whale" FARTCOIN short position has increased to 18.58 million US dollars. Currently, all three positions are short positions, with an overall floating profit of 547,000 US dollars. BTC 40x short position: 1273.58 positions, worth 150 million US dollars, opening price 117,828.8 US dollars; ETH 25x short position: 33742.74 positions, worth 99.74 million US dollars, opening price 2,966.63 US dollars; FARTCOIN 25x short position: 15 million positions, worth 18.56 million US dollars, opening price 1.2543 US dollars.

