PANews reported on July 14 that according to Reuters, an executive of Nvidia said on the 13th that the company's CEO Huang Renxun will hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16. Two US senators wrote to Huang Renxun on the 11th regarding this trip to China, asking him not to meet with companies suspected of undermining US chip export controls. In addition, they also asked Huang Renxun to avoid contact with entities on the US export restriction list. According to the Financial Times, Nvidia will launch a new version of artificial intelligence chips customized for the Chinese market as early as September.

It is reported that the third China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo will open in Beijing on July 16, and Nvidia will participate in the exhibition for the first time. According to the Financial Times, Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun will also go to Beijing to attend the event. In addition to promoting Nvidia's new products, he will also reiterate his long-term commitment to the Chinese market.