Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets

PANews reported on July 14 that Invesco reported: the proportion of central banks that believe that the euro's reserve currency status has been strengthened has been halved to 11%; more than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase their allocation to Chinese assets; nearly 80% of central banks said that it will take more than 20 years for a reliable alternative to the US dollar to emerge; central banks around the world have increased and diversified their reserve allocations to withstand the volatility brought about by Trump.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.