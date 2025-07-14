OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

PANews
2025/07/14 08:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+2.78%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000799-14.81%

PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled for this week, and will extend the delay indefinitely to allow for more safety testing. Altman said, "Once the model weights are released, they cannot be taken back. We want to ensure that every link is done to the best." It is reported that the model will allow developers to download it for free and run it locally, and it is the first open model launched by OpenAI in recent years. It was previously reported that the model is comparable to OpenAI 's o- series models in reasoning ability and is planned to be the best of its kind.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.16197+4.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,637.33-1.22%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.46-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.693-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,487.14-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.