The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

2025/07/14 10:35
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of $ 1.37 million.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in the United States in July were 73,000, compared to expectations of 110,000. The previous value
