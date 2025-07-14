A whale sold 19,348 ETH worth $59.05 million in the past three hours

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xfd10 sold 19,348 ETH (worth US$59.05 million) at an average price of US$3,050 in the past three hours.
If he had insisted on holding the original 35,754 ETH, the current value would be $109.41 million.
But after a series of aggressive operations, the value of his holdings has shrunk to US$57.07 million - this means that he has suffered a huge loss of up to US$52.34 million in total.
