Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Crypto.news
2025/07/15 00:51
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005382+5.69%
Particl
PART$0.1774--%

Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering allocating a part of its reserves to crypto assets.

More countries are taking steps to accumulate crypto as treasury assets. According to local media, Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering converting a portion of its gold and foreign exchange reserves into crypto assets.

According to Timur Suleimenov, head of the National Bank, the central bank is looking into crypto-related strategies. He referenced examples from other countries, including the U.S., which have seen crypto ETFs and crypto treasury firms gain prominence. Suleimenov noted that the bank has not ruled out adding crypto funds to its alternative investment portfolio.

Kazakhstan considers state mining operations

The National Bank also plans to establish a state crypto treasury to store digital assets seized by law enforcement. The country will build the necessary infrastructure to securely hold these assets, potentially including cold wallet storage.

Officials also revealed that the government is considering launching state-run mining operations. A portion of the crypto mined on behalf of the state would be allocated to its crypto reserves, either as mandatory payments or in the form of taxes. These developments indicate Kazakhstan is moving toward a more crypto-friendly stance.

Still, the country will likely tightly regulate the emerging industry. Earlier reports suggested that the country plans to introduce criminal liability for persons and businesses who use crypto in the gray market. This refers to transactions that are not subject to state oversight, either for taxation or regulatory purposes.

Kazakhstan’s crypto reserve initiative dates back to January 2025, when the National Bank announced it was developing a detailed framework for alternative investments. At the time, Suleimenov said the focus was on mined and confiscated crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$113,611.33-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,649.59-1.20%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.51-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.674-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"