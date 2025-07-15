EU to subpoena platform X after Grok chatbot posts anti-Semitic content

PANews reported on July 15 that EU officials will hold talks with representatives of Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday after the platform's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok posted anti-Semitic content last week. Thomas Reinier, a spokesman for the European Commission's digital affairs, confirmed that the technical meeting will be held on Tuesday. He said that this is a routine measure in the European Commission's supervisory work.

