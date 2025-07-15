Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

Kazakhstan is moving deeper into crypto, following the lead of sovereign funds in the US, Norway and the Middle East. It now plans to channel part of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, along with National Fund assets, into digital asset-related investments.

The announcement came from National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, who revealed at a recent press conference that Kazakhstan’s alternative portfolios will soon include exposure to crypto assets, local outlet Kursiv reported.

These portfolios follow more aggressive investment strategies, aiming for higher returns while accepting a greater level of risk.

Officials Cite Global Examples as Kazakhstan Mulls Crypto Exposure for Reserves

“We looked at the experience of the Norwegian fund, the American experience, the experience of the Middle East funds,” Suleimenov said. “They have certain investments either in crypto assets directly or in ETFs and shares of companies that are closely related to crypto assets. They are quite small.”

While the scale of Kazakhstan’s investment remains undecided, the country is clearly signaling its intent to join a growing club of sovereign wealth managers who see crypto as part of a diversified portfolio.

Suleimenov stressed, however, that volatility remains a concern. “This is a difficult question, so there is no need to rush here,” he said. “Yes, such assets can bring high returns, but at the same time they are highly volatile.”

Crypto Reserve to Be Funded by State Mining and Seized Crypto Holdings

In a separate but related move, the National Bank confirmed plans to build a state crypto reserve. This new digital fund will store assets confiscated in criminal cases and could eventually receive contributions from state-backed crypto mining operations. Infrastructure to manage and safeguard this reserve is already under development.

Suleimenov added that if enterprises mine crypto on behalf of the state, a portion of those earnings, through taxes or other obligations, could be funneled into the reserve.

As Legal Infrastructure Grows, Kazakhstan Tightens Oversight on Unlicensed Crypto Activity

Kazakhstan’s crypto ambitions go beyond investment. Last month, the government said it would formally introduce a legal framework for a state-run crypto reserve. The model will borrow international best practices from sovereign funds, including transparency, sound governance and long-term sustainability.

Still, regulatory caution remains. Kazakhstan’s authorities have proposed new administrative and criminal penalties for transactions involving digital assets on the grey market.

Currently, crypto trading is permitted only through licensed platforms based in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The central bank also plans to curb digital asset advertising to reduce retail exposure.

Kazakhstan’s evolving relationship with crypto began in 2021, when Chinese miners relocated following Beijing’s clampdown on the industry. At its peak, the country handled over 27% of global Bitcoin mining activity. Although low energy costs initially made Kazakhstan attractive, the surge overwhelmed the power grid and exposed gaps in regulation.

Now, with stricter rules and a clearer policy roadmap, Kazakhstan looks set to cement its place in the global crypto economy, both as a mining base and a sovereign investor.