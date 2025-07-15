Arcadia Finance: Please remove Rebalancer permissions immediately

PANews reported on July 15 that Arcadia Finance posted on its official X account that the team has noticed that attackers have conducted unauthorized transactions through Rebalancer. The official urgently reminds users to immediately remove all Asset Manager permissions and remove all active Rebalancers.
Previously, CertiK Alert monitored that Arcadia Finance had multiple suspicious transactions on the Base chain, and the attacker obtained a total of approximately US$1.6 million.
