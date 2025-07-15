Hilbert Group receives 233 Bitcoins from Deus X Capital as part of crypto asset pool

PANews reported on July 15 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it had received 233 bitcoins (approximately 300 million Swedish kronor) from Deus X Capital as part of its crypto asset library.

This is the second major round of funding following the SEK 200 million convertible bond financing announced last week. The two rounds of financing will bring Hilbert’s asset pool to approximately 430 bitcoins (worth approximately $52 million or SEK 500 million).

Earlier news reported that the listed company Hilbert Group received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy.