Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies raises $2.3 million CAD to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that its previously announced non-broker private placement has been completed. According to this offering, the company sold 560,975 common shares and the total proceeds were approximately 2.3 million Canadian dollars (or approximately 1.68 million US dollars). The company intends to use the net proceeds from this non-broker private placement to purchase Bitcoin as an operating asset for the company's scalable Lightning Network service business and for general corporate purposes.

