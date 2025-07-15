AguilaTrades reduced its position again this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to US$234 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades reduced its position by another 2,000 BTC this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to US$234 million, with an opening price of US$111,713.4 and a liquidation price of US$108,420 (the liquidation price here is lower than the opening price because 7 million USDC margin was withdrawn).

Thanks to the accumulation of substantial profits in the previous period, even if the BTC price retreated by about US$5,000 from its high point, the remaining positions still maintained a floating profit of US$11.1 million.