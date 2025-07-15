The U.S. June core CPI annual rate was 2.9%, and the seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate was 0.2%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unadjusted core CPI annual rate in June was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 3.00% and the previous value of 2.80%.

The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in June was 2.7%, in line with expectations of 2.70% and the previous value of 2.40%.

The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June was 0.2%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.10%.

The U.S. CPI monthly rate in June was 0.3%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.10%.