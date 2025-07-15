BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed BTCDigital announced that it has reached a final agreement with institutional investors to raise US$6 million through the issuance of common stock. The transaction is expected to be completed around July 16, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The company expects to use the net proceeds from this issuance and its existing cash to purchase ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.