Final votes on three pieces of U.S. encryption legislation, including the GENIUS Act, are expected to take place tomorrow or Thursday

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, according to the voting arrangement sent by US Majority Leader Steve Scalise last night, after the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Act passed the Rules Committee yesterday, the House of Representatives will hold a procedural vote this afternoon to determine the relevant provisions of the three bills in the plenary debate. The final vote is expected to take place tomorrow or Thursday.

