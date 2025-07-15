Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

US banking regulators released a joint statement to clarify the rules for banks planning to safekeep crypto for customers.

The agencies asked banks to maintain the same risk procedures for crypto as they would for other products.

The statement comes as regulators have loosened their previously strict standards toward crypto assets.

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.

Federal agencies clarify crypto safekeeping services for banks

Federal agencies Fed, OCC, and FDIC issued a statement on Monday, addressing what banks should consider before safekeeping customers' cryptocurrency holdings. Safekeeping for banks is to hold assets on behalf of a customer securely.

The statement clarifies that existing regulations and risk management principles still apply to crypto custody services without introducing any new supervisory expectations for banks. Banks are expected to evaluate potential risks before providing crypto-asset safekeeping services, just as they would with any new product, service, or activity.

The agencies emphasized that properly safeguarding crypto assets means controlling the cryptographic keys tied to those assets in a way that aligns with existing laws and regulations.

The regulators also mentioned that bank officers, board members, and employees should have a good grasp of crypto-asset safekeeping services to enable them to establish robust operational systems. Other regulatory factors that require consideration include money-laundering controls, risk-management oversight, and regular audits.

The move comes as Federal agencies have shown leniency towards the crypto industry since President Trump's administration began. It also follows rising interest among US banks seeking to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment systems. Major banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are actively exploring stablecoin initiatives.

The OCC clarified in May that national banks can handle crypto transactions and outsource services as long as third-party risks are properly managed. Likewise, the Fed withdrew its 2022 guidance that discouraged bank involvement in crypto and stablecoin activities by requiring prior notice before participation.

The US Senate also approved Jonathan Gould as the Comptroller of the Currency on July 11 to replace Rodney Hood, who served as acting Comptroller. Prior to his confirmation, Gould had a strong background in crypto, previously working at prominent firms such as Bitfury and BlackRock.

The move also aligns with crypto regulatory progress as House lawmakers kicked off Crypto Week, where three crypto regulatory bills are set for deliberation. These include the GENIUS bill, the CLARITY bill, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill.