Analysis: U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June meets target, paving the way for rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June was 0.2%, which is indeed in line with the Fed's target, so it is good news for policymakers. Although this may not be enough to prompt the Fed to decide to cut interest rates in two weeks, if the inflation data in July is still at this level, the Fed will face great pressure to maintain the current interest rate policy.

