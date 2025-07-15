Analysis: U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June meets target, paving the way for rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI monthly rate in June was 0.2%, which is indeed in line with the Fed's target, so it is good news for policymakers. Although this may not be enough to prompt the Fed to decide to cut interest rates in two weeks, if the inflation data in July is still at this level, the Fed will face great pressure to maintain the current interest rate policy.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
