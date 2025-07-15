SharpLink surpasses the Ethereum Foundation with over 280,000 ETH holdings, becoming the world's largest corporate holder of ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the listed company SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) said that the number of Ethereum it holds has increased to 280,706 ETH, making it the world's largest corporate holder of Ethereum. The company purchased 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852 between July 7 and July 13, spending about $156 million. Based on the market price of nearly $3,000 on Tuesday, the value of its ETH holdings is about $858 million. This makes SharpLink's Ethereum holdings exceed the Ethereum Foundation, which holds about 196,354 ETH, worth about $591 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.