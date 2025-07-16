TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 01:34
Bitcoin
BTC$113,614.81-0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BULLS
BULLS$170.18-0.03%
Tron
TRX$0.3263+0.15%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001459-2.73%

TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029.

As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit most cryptocurrencies, TRON (TRX) fell from highs of $0.302 to around $0.29, shedding just over 1% of its value in the past 24 hours. BTC has fallen to lows of $116k – off its peak of $123k. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have also both dipped more than 3% as they pare gains.

Per Coinglass, open interest in TRX is down 3% to $380 million. Derivatives volume is also down 10% to approximately $380 million.

However, TRX, like Ethereum (ETH), is signaling strength, with bulls holding near a key level. The price outlook for these altcoins suggests bulls need to maintain momentum—crucial given that many investors may be looking to take profits.

A notable aspect of the TRX price trend is its growth amid an increase in stablecoin supply on TRON. TRON has led in Tether (USDT) supply, and analysts at CryptoQuant note a positive correlation between USDT flows and TRON’s growth.

According to Token Terminal, the quarterly USDT transfer volume on the network spiked to an all-time high of $1.93 trillion in the second quarter of 2025.

The TRON network has also seen a significant surge in various metrics over the past six months. Between the first and second quarters, TRON DAO reported a 103% spike in unique users, while transactions rose 89%. Another sign of growing traction on the blockchain network is the 121% surge in volume.

TRX reached its all-time high of $0.44 in December 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.15-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1939+15.34%
Amp
AMP$0.003454-3.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.646-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date