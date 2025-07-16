Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt , Casa CTO Jameson Lopp and five developers jointly proposed a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal ( BIP ), planning to gradually phase out quantum-vulnerable address types to cope with the unprecedented threat posed by quantum computers to the security of Bitcoin private keys. The proposal will prohibit transfers to high-risk addresses and prevent such bitcoins from being spent within five years, involving about 25% of existing bitcoins, including the 1 million owned by Satoshi Nakamoto. The proposal also suggests that frozen assets can be safely recovered through a new BIP in the future. Research shows that if a quantum attack is successful, the entire Bitcoin ecosystem may suffer a major economic shock.

