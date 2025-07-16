US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition is the second Manhattan Project," Wright posted on a social platform. During World War II, the U.S. government's Manhattan Project eventually succeeded in creating an atomic bomb, which the U.S. military used against Japan in the second half of the war. Trump is facing increasing pressure in the global race to conquer artificial intelligence. In May this year, Trump signed a multi-billion dollar AI agreement between U.S. companies and Gulf countries during his visit to the Middle East.

