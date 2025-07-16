Bitwise: US cryptocurrency legislation is expected to promote the full entry of digital assets into the mainstream market

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk , asset management company Bitwise said that the cryptocurrency legislation that is about to be passed in the United States is expected to promote the full entry of digital assets into the mainstream market. Bitwise pointed out that clear regulation will enable large financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, and Nasdaq to fully deploy in the crypto field, bring billions of dollars in new investment, and promote the migration of trillions of dollars of traditional assets to blockchain. Bitwise also said that the frequent explosions in the crypto industry in the past were mainly due to the lack of supervision, and the passage of legislation is expected to reduce extreme volatility and risks. In addition, the GENIUS Act received bipartisan support in the Senate with 68 votes to 30 , indicating that political resistance has weakened, Wall Street and mainstream institutions are accelerating their entry, and crypto assets will be deeply embedded in the financial system in the future and will be difficult to reverse.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Trump Media & Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
